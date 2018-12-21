BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Gun Buyback Program has seen over 1,000 firearms turned in as of Friday, including a rocket launcher.

Two-hundred-forty-five shotguns, 273 rifles, 509 handguns, and 69 uncategorized firearms were turned in to the Buyback program.

Residents could exchange high-capacity magazines for $25. High-capacity magazines are any rifle cartridge magazines over 10 rounds or any handgun magazine beyond the standard manufacturing capacity.

Revolvers, pump, and bolt action weapons were worth $100, semi-automatic weapons were worth $200, and full-auto weapons were $500.

The city has paid out $163,000 during the buyback events.

The first day of the program had close to 600 guns purchased from the public,

Of the 1,089 firearms brought in, one weapon that stood out was a rocket launcher that was turned over to the ATF.

