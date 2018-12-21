BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested a 53-year-old man for attempted murder in a shooting from September.

Officers responded to an anonymous call for a woman who had been shot in the 2800 block of Walbrook Avenue.

When the officer arrived, he found a 34-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso and the face.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Homicide detectives investigated the incident due to the severity of the victim’s injuries. The suspect was identified shortly after interviewing the victim.

On December 20, at around 10:30 a.m., police arrested 53-year-old Darryl Scott as he left his home on Ashburton Street, without incident.

Scott was taken to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder. He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

