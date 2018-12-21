BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 100 Baltimore students were surprised with new winter coats Friday.

Operation Warm and Baltimore native all-star Malcolm Delaney teamed up to help children in need, as brand new winter coats were given to students at Garrett Heights Elementary and Middle School on Friday.

“Nice, it’s like it’s Christmas today but it’s not,” said Aniya Brown, a fourth-grader.

It was an unexpected holiday surprise from the national non-profit Operation Warm and Delaney, who was born and raised in Baltimore.

“Giving a child a brand new coat gives them a sense of pride and ownership and they feel accepted by their peers and they are able to go out and play on cold wintery days. It’s just an all-around good feeling,” said Lauren Holloway, with Operation Warm.

Delaney is currently playing basketball in China, but his family was on hand to help pass out these new coats.

“He grew up in the city, he’s always been a part of athletics in the city, he also cares about the academic aspect of what’s going on with the kids,” said Vincent Delaney, Malcolm’s father.

Operation Warm and Delaney donated more than 700 coats to students in Baltimore.

“I got a coat, my favorite color purple,” Brown said.

They are hosting multiple celebrations through the New Year.

“Even though we have been blessed to have our son play professional sports, we know that it’s important to always give back to kids in the city who need it all over the country,” Delaney said.

There will be a total of four coat giveaways in the Baltimore area.

