LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Earlier this week, convicted serial killer, Samuel Little, sketched a drawing of a young woman he confessed to killing in Prince George’s County in 1972.

The Prince George’s County police department released the photo in the hopes it would lead detectives to identify the woman.

She is one of around 90 women who Little admitted to murdering in the U.S. starting back in the 1970s.

The victim has still not been identified, but a medical examiner determined the victim is a Caucasian female, approximately 5’2”–5’6”, with dirty blonde or reddish hair. She was approximately 19 years old at the time of the murder.

Texas law enforcement contacted police in Washington, DC in October with information that Little had confessed to murdering someone in the DC region in the early 1970s.

The victim’s body was found in December 1972, when a hunter found the skeletal remains in a wooded area off of Route 197 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway

Little told investigators “specific and previously unreported details” about an unsolved murder in Laurel that happened in 1972.

During the interview with Little, he said he picked the victim up at a bus station on New York Ave. in D.C. Little said the victim said she was recently divorced and from the Massachusetts area. She may have also been a mother.

Samuel Little is currently serving multiple life sentences for murders in California and Texas in the 1970s and 1980s.

Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 772-4925. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

