By Norm Elrod

The Cleveland Browns have certainly come a long way this season. With seven more wins than in 2017’s win-less campaign, and two games left, the Browns could finish above .500. That would certainly be an accomplishment. And the building blocks for a possible playoff run next season are in place.

One of those building blocks, quarterback Baker Mayfield, is already coming into in his own. Look no further than Heath Cummings at CBSSports.com’s recommendation to start Mayfield in your fantasy championship matchup this week.

Cummings and Dave Richard join us again to suggest starts and sits at the skill positions. And Mayfield looks like a strong option against the woeful Bengals’ defense. Who else should be kept in or out of the lineup in your fantasy playoff matchup? Watch the video above for the best fantasy starts and sits for this week.

Dave Richard

Start

RB: Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks, Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.1

TE: Evan Engram, New York Giants @ Indianapolis Colts, Proj. Fantasy Points: 14.7

Sit

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions, Proj. Fantasy Points: 23.1

WR: Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans @ Washington Redskins, Proj. Fantasy Points: 12.5

Heath Cummings

Start

QB: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Proj. Fantasy Points: 22.6

WR: Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers, Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.3

Sit

RB: Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins, Proj. Fantasy Points: 14.3

TE: Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers @New Orleans Saints, Proj. Fantasy Points: 9.2