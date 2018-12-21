GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Lexington Park man after he allegedly stole several guns from a licensed firearm dealer.

The indictment alleges that 30-year-old Robert Eberle stole 11 firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer in St. Mary’s County.

The guns included seven 9mm pistols, two .45-caliber pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, and a .380-caliber pistol.

According to the indictment, Eberle already had a felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Eberle is charged with theft of firearms, possession of stolen firearms, and being a felon in possession of firearms.

He is currently in custody and has a scheduled court appearance set for Dec. 28.

If convicted, Eberle could face a max sentence of 10 years in prison for each count.

