Filed Under:Baltimore, Governor Larry Hogan, Local TV, P-TECH Program, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan is expanding a program that offers high school students career training in tech, along with an opportunity to earn a degree.

The governor said that the Pathways in Technology Early College High school program, also known as P-TECH, has been successful at the eight schools it’s currently offered at.

New legislation would remove the caps on the number of schools allowed to offer P-TECH and get rid of the timeline that said that no new schools could be added until 2022.

