BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A statement from the Baltimore Ravens Friday confirmed that John Harbaugh will continue as head coach for the team for the 2019 season.

Harbaugh has been the head coach for the Ravens since 2008. He has led the team to 95 wins, including playoffs, since his start a decade ago.

He has also surpassed Brian Billick for the most wins by a head coach in the Ravens history.

The Ravens are currently working on an extension to Harbaugh’s existing contract, which expires after the 2019 season.

