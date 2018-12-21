BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have charged a man they arrested Thursday for a shooting on Bryanstone Road.

Brandon Troy Higgs is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime for shooting a man on Bryanstone Road Thursday afternoon.

Detectives found that Higgs, 24, became involved in a confrontation with workers at a neighboring home before returning to his residence on Bryanstone Road.

Shortly after, Higgs returned to the scene and continued the confrontation with the workers, which escalated into a physical fight, police say.

Higgs shot one of the workers with a handgun once in a lower area of the body. He was held down by the workers until police arrived and took him into custody.

Higgs is currently held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

