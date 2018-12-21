  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Police Department, Car Crash

HARWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a single car crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police responded to the crash on northbound Solomons Island Road just north of Harwood Road in Harwood around 12:41 a.m. Friday.

They said a preliminary investigation showed a BMW was traveling northbound when the driver lost control for an unknown reason and struck a BGE pole. He was identified as 23-year-old Jacob Jasper Greene. Greene was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

Police currently believe speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

