Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore Shooting, Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning. Police said they responded to the 700 block Broadway for a report of a shooting around 12:02 a.m.

Officers found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, the man was shot inside a Fells Point bar, the Blarney Stone Pub.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday morning police did not have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

