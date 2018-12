BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after multiple cars were set on fire early Friday morning.

It happened in the area of Charles Street in Mount Vernon. Baltimore City Fire Spokeswoman Blair Skinner confirms the department received calls that at least three cars were on fire. They are investigating if the incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for more information.

