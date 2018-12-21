BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A portion of Federal Hill was sliding toward Covington Street Friday morning.

Mud and grass from the hill slipped onto the 900 block of Covington Street.

Baltimore Councilman Eric Costello tweeted city officials were working on quick responses to the slope collapse.

Update on Federal Hill Park slippage on to Covington St, both @RecNParks and @BmoreCityDOT are en route: https://t.co/klf2ypLDMF pic.twitter.com/GLUan7kJGS — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) December 21, 2018

Costello said he notified the Director of Baltimore Recnparks and asked Baltimore’s DOT to ensure the site was inspected.

Both were in route this morning, according to Costello.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks released a statement regarding the slippage Friday afternoon:

“Baltimore City Recreation and Parks is focusing its attention on the current slippage at Federal Hill Park east. Together with our engineers and partnering agencies, we are implementing a short-term stabilization plan as we work toward a long-term solution. Currently, we’ve deployed 200+ sandbags to redirect water away from the affected area. We understand the concerns and value the safety of our citizens. We ask that the public stay clear of this area as we continue to work.”

