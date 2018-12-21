BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating three separate shootings in the city that left two people injured and another dead Friday night.

The first shooting involved a 22-year-old man.

Officers responded to an area hospital at 7:57 p.m. for a reported walk-in shooting victim. There they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

An investigation showed that the man was standing on the corner of Mcelderry St. and Lakewood Ave. when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Just over an hour later at 8:50 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Frederick Ave. for a reported shooting.

When the officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The man was uncooperative with investigators and a motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

Finally, patrol officers responded to the 3500 block of Ellerslie Ave. at 9:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

There the officers found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to call Citywide Shooting Detectives at (410) 396-2221, Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.