Comments
NEWARK, De, (WJZ) — Delaware state police are currently investigating a report of shots fired Friday night at the Christiana Mall.
The incident occurred at 8:47 p.m. There are currently no reported injuries.
The mall is currently being evacuated and protocols are being followed to make sure that the area is safe.
All traffic is being diverted from the area. Motorists should expect delays and plan alternative travel routes.
Police are urging people to avoid the area.
This story is developing.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook