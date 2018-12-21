ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested and charged a man for inappropriately touching a five-year-old girl while she was in the children’s section of Rockville Memorial Library.

Keelan M. Sternklar, 26, is charged for committing a third-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault against a five-year-old girl on December 15.

During the investigation, surveillance photographs of a person of interest were given to law enforcement personnel within Montgomery County and then released to the public.

On Thursday at around 6 p.m., a Rockville City police officer saw a man inside a coffee shop in Rockville, one block away from the library, who looked like the person of interest.

At around 11:30 p.m., MCP officers arrested the man at a homeless shelter facility in Derwood and identified him.

Sternklar said he was in the library when the sexual offense occurred.

Sternklar was taken to the Central Processing Unit for processing. Bond information is not yet available.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook