COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Forty students at the University of College Park have now tested positive for Adenovirus, which led to the death of a freshman in November.

The university said it plans to deep clean frequently touched surfaces in dorms over winter break.

One UMD student is currently hospitalized due to illness.

The University Health Center is working with students and professors to assist in potential delays or extensions for final exams.

Symptoms can range from mild common colds to serious complications such as intestinal infections or neurological problems.

