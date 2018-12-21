BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Walking out of the house this morning I quickly realized I was WAY overdressed. At the car off came the overcoat, and the suit coat.. (And this was when I leave for work in the middle of the night!) At 60° it was 33 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. We could actually say hotter to be honest.

Rain still is a twin headline, and tomorrow no rain will be the singular headline. The prediction of clearing and weather staying mostly calm through the Christmas holiday is still intact. I know it is a sloppy morning. I know the wind will kick up later, and it will be a blustery and chillier day tomorrow. But my personal headline is still “no surprises” in this forecast. And for a weekend as busy as this, with Christmas coming right after…call it a present from your Mother Nature. And we say “thanks Mom!”

Have a good and safe weekend.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

