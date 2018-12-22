MARYLAND CITY, Md. (AP) — Forty-two firefighters from various Maryland counties responded to a house fire in Anne Arundel.

The firefighters were able to bring the early morning blaze at a Maryland City ranch house under control in about 35 minutes.

Four adults and four children have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. There were no injuries.

In a Saturday statement, Anne Arundel County investigators say they are trying to determine the cause of the blaze with damages estimated at $115,000.

Firefighters from Fort Meade and Prince George’s and Howard Counties assisted Anne Arundel counterparts.

