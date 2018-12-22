BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — According to Conde Nast, the Bahamas are one of 2018’s must-visit destinations. If you’re considering a tropical vacation, why not Nassau, the Bahamian capital?

It lies on the island of New Providence near neighboring Paradise Island, which is accessible via Nassau Harbor bridges. A popular cruise-ship stop, the city has a hilly landscape and is known for beaches as well as its offshore coral reefs, popular for diving and snorkeling. It retains many of its typical pastel-colored British colonial buildings, like the pink-hued Government House.

Using travel site Skyscanner, we’ve sifted through the cheapest flights between Baltimore and Nassau in the next few months, including some top-rated hotel options and favorite local attractions.

Flight deals to Nassau

Currently, the cheapest flights between Baltimore and Nassau are if you leave on January 7 and return from Bahamas on January 9. American Airlines currently has tickets for $286, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in February. If you fly out of Baltimore on February 26 and return from Nassau on March 2, Delta can get you there and back for $299 roundtrip.

Top Nassau hotels

To plan your stay, here are two of Nassau’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Melia Nassau Beach Resort (West Bay Street)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort. The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $189.

Located in Nassau, this beachfront resort is near Cable Beach and the attached Cable Beach Golf Club.

The Reef Atlantis (1 Casino Drive)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

There’s also the 4.4-star rated The Reef Atlantis, which has rooms for $179/night.

“The hotel is situated in a breathtaking location and it has its own beautiful beach,” wrote reviewer Rita. “It is truly a luxury hotel, very expensive but the service and the facilities make up for it. The rooms are wonderful with an amazing view and the food and service are outstanding.”

Local restaurant picks

Nassau has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a couple of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Twin Brothers (Nassau)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

If you’re looking for a local favorite, head to Twin Brothers , which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 34 reviews on Skyscanner.

“Great place to go eat real Bahamian food,” wrote visitor Daniel. “Don’t settle for a burger. Definitely try the conch fish. It’s a Bahamian favorite.”

The Mesa Grill (1 Casino Drive West)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

Another popular dining destination is The Mesa Grill, with five stars from five reviews.

Bobby Flay’s Bahamas outpost of the Mesa Grill chain, also present in Las Vegas, is situated in the Atlantis Resort. The restaurant blends Southwestern and Caribbean cuisines. Try the cinnamon-dusted churros for dessert.

“Fantastic service, excellent food, wonderful decor,” wrote reviewer Michelle. “Pricey, but worth it. Crab corn chowder was amazing.”

What to see and do in Nassau

Not sure what to do in Nassau, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

National Art Museum (West and West Hill Sts West Hill Street)

The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is the National Art Museum.

“This is my go-to place every time I visit Nassau,” wrote visitor Donna. “The building is beautiful and exhibits are true Bahamian art.”

Love Beach

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

Love Beach is another highly rated destination. A popular snorkeling destination, Love Beach sits on 40 protected acres of coral.

“The name says it all,” wrote visitor John. “This beach is romantic and evocative.”

Bacardi Distillery (Bacardi and roadss Carmichael)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

Lastly, spend some time at Bacardi Distillery, where visitors can take free tours of the site where the famous rum is made and learn about the brewing process. Make an advance reservation.