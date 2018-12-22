ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Hogan administration announced Friday that the state has finished negotiations with the American Federation of Teachers – Healthcare Maryland for the 2020 fiscal year.

Employees represented b AFT will get a three percent salary increase starting July 2019, with another one percent increase in Jan. 2020 if revenues exceed projections by $75 million.

Those in specified alcohol and drug counselor, epidemiologist, mental health counselor, and nursing positions will also gain an additional six percent pay adjustment to assist with state recruitment and retention efforts.

Those employees, along with specified physicians, will also be eligible for a student loan repayment plan that will repay up to $20,000 in student loan debt.

While the agreement was reached with the AFT’s bargaining team, the final agreement must be ratified ba full member vote.

The new considerations are in addition to the two percent cost of living increase for state employees that takes effect Jan. 2019 and the half-percent increase, and a $500 bonus that employees will get in April 2019 due to another agreement made in 2017.

This is the third agreement reached with a state employee union for the 2020 fiscal year.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook