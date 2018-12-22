BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting Saturday in west Baltimore that left a man hospitalized and in unknown condition.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Orem Ave. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Medics took the victim an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Citywide Shooting detectives (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook