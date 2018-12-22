  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, turkey recall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just days before the Holidays, another recall has been issued involving certain types of ground turkey.

According to the USDA, Jenni-O is recalling more than 164,000 lbs of raw ground turkey products over salmonella concerns.

The affected products include Jenni-O Lean Ground Turkey, Taco Seasoned Ground Turkey, and Italian Seasoned, Ground Turkey.

The turkey was produced at the company’s Minnesota plant in October.

The CDC says there have been 52 new cases of the illness associated with the outbreak across 38 states, including Maryland.

Since the outbreak began in Nov. 2017, 84 people have been hospitalized and one person has died in California.

Visit the USDA website for a full list of recalled Jennie-O products.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s