BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just days before the Holidays, another recall has been issued involving certain types of ground turkey.

According to the USDA, Jenni-O is recalling more than 164,000 lbs of raw ground turkey products over salmonella concerns.

The affected products include Jenni-O Lean Ground Turkey, Taco Seasoned Ground Turkey, and Italian Seasoned, Ground Turkey.

The turkey was produced at the company’s Minnesota plant in October.

The CDC says there have been 52 new cases of the illness associated with the outbreak across 38 states, including Maryland.

Since the outbreak began in Nov. 2017, 84 people have been hospitalized and one person has died in California.

Visit the USDA website for a full list of recalled Jennie-O products.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook