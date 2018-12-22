BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you haven’t been already, many will be snacking on cookies and candy for the holiday weekend, with some snacks more favorable than others.

Thirteen-thousand people were surveyed by candystore.com and came up with a list of what they say are the worst Christmas candy.

Topping the list is Christmas nougat candy, followed by “reindeer corn”, Peeps, peppermint bark, and chocolate-covered cherry cordials.

Peppermint candy received an honorable mention.

The candy most loved in Maryland? Reese’s Cup Minis.

