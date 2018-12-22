BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting in southeast Baltimore that hospitalized two people.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of East Fayette St. at 10:27 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When the officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her hip and a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Both people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to call Citywide Shooting detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook