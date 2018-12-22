BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family and friends came together Saturday to pay their respects to a beloved store owner, gunned down in northwest Baltimore.

Tears could be seen falling from the faces of those who knew Moses Jaber well, remembering him as a caring man and a fixture in his community who was always looking out for his customers.

Candles, flowers, and written messages were left by members of the community, whose lives were touched by Moses Jaber.

“Thank you for allowing us to be unified right now,” said one mourner.

The 64-year-old store owner was violently gunned down outside his store on Garrison Blvd. on Dec. 15.

One week later, mourners gathered outside the store to pay their respects.

“If you know something, say something guys,” said another mourner.

Jaber, who WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren interviewed two years ago about the violence in his neighborhood, is remembered by friends as a kind, generous man.

“He would give his all,” said Wanda Kelley of the Hanlon Improvement Association. “I have seen people come into his store that do not have all the money or don’t have money, and he gives them food.”

Jaber is now one of the more than 300 murders in the city this year. The fourth consecutive year that Baltimore has surpassed the number.

Community leaders say it’s unacceptable.

“We want to change the data,” said Linda Batts, vice president of the HIA. “We want to change the narrative. We want to find out what’s going on in the homes that leads people out into the streets to do this.”

In the meantime, community members say that, although the beloved father of five is gone, he will never be forgotten.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook