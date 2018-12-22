BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Experts are warning Facebook users not to send sensitive information over messenger.

The advice follows a report from the New York Times that alleges Facebook allowed large tech companies to access user data.

Cyber-experts say the shared information included private messages that could expose users to security issues such as hacking or identity theft.

Facebook insists that information is only shared when users choose to log in to other services with their Facebook accounts.

