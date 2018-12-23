CECIL CO. – Maryland State Police are investigating after 23-year-old man was struck and killed in Cecil County Saturday.

Officials say around 10 p.m. troopers responded to Interstate 95 northbound and MD Route 272 for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigations revealed the victim attempted to cross from the southbound lanes of I-95 to the northbound lanes for unknown reasons, when he was struck by a white Infiniti.

Subsequently the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

Officials say the driver of the Infiniti did remain at the scene and do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in this crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the cause of this crash.

