Comments
JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — One person was taken to an area hospital after a fire at the Maryland Correctional Institution For Women in Jessup.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department reports the fire started at 8:39 p.m., and was contained to one cell.
One person was taken to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified to assist with the investigation.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook