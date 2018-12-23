JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — One person was taken to an area hospital after a fire at the Maryland Correctional Institution For Women in Jessup.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department reports the fire started at 8:39 p.m., and was contained to one cell.

One person was taken to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified to assist with the investigation.

Final U/D Building Fire | #Jessup | MD Correctional Inst for Women, 7900 blk Brock Bridge Road at 8:39 p.m. | Fire contained to one cell; completing smoke removal; 1 patient transported to @umbwmc with NLT injuries| @MarylandOSFM notified for investigation — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) December 24, 2018

