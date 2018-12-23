Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Local TV, Maryland Correctional Institution For Women

JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — One person was taken to an area hospital after a fire at the Maryland Correctional Institution For Women in Jessup.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department reports the fire started at 8:39 p.m., and was contained to one cell.

One person was taken to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified to assist with the investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s