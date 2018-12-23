BURTONSVILLE, MD – Frederick County and Montgomery County technical rescue teams have rescued a horse after fell and became trapped in an old cistern.

Units were called to the 4700 block of Sandy Spring Road where they discovered a horse trapped up to its neck in a hole.

The 2000 pound horse was extricated from the hole and is being examined by a veterinarian.

