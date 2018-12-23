BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens moved into top spot in the AFC North after their win against the Chargers on Saturday and the Steelers’ loss against the Saints Saturday evening.

The Ravens (9-6) control their own destiny, and must beat the Browns in week 17 to clinch the division over the Steelers (8-6-1).

Jackson Leads Ravens To 22-10 Victory Over Chargers

The Ravens are looking to make it back to the playoffs after missing out the past three seasons.

The Ravens thanked the Saints on Twitter. “Merry Christmas, Saints.”

