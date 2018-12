BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The kickoff time has been moved for the Ravens’ Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Kickoff for the Dec. 30 Ravens-Browns game at M&T Bank Stadium has been changed to 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Ravens now sit atop the AFC North, and will clinch the division with a win against the Browns.

Ravens Take Over Division Lead With Steelers’ Loss To The Saints

Our Week 17 matchup with the Cleveland Browns has been flexed to 4:25 p.m. We'll see you at M&T Bank Stadium as we make our playoff push in our Flock Appreciation game. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/XBUg24z44A — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 24, 2018

