BALTIMORE – Baltimore City Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a murder that took place in the Fells Point area on Friday.

Phillip Stanley West, age 48, of the 3200 block of Westmont Avenue is wanted for murder in the first degree.

Police say West was last seen operating a silver Lexus four-door with a sunroof bearing Maryland tag 1CD8188.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Rodney Beamon Jr of Cincinnati, OH, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

If anyone comes in contact with West approach with extreme caution, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urge to contact Baltimore police homicide section at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

