HAVRE DE GRACE – Crews from the Susquehanna Hose Company are on scene in the 200 block of Marshal Court battling an early morning house fire.

At this time no injuries have been reported and Havre de Grace police officers are providing traffic control in the area.

#SHCo crews along with mutual aid crews from @AFDco2MD & Level VFC are battling a two-story house on fire in the 200 block of Marshal Ct, @havredegrace. @HdGAmbulance is providing EMS standby and @HdGPolice is providing traffic control. #HDG #HavreDeGrace #Breaking — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) December 23, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Additional units from the Level Volunteer Fire Company and Aberdeen Fire Company are also assisting with the fire.

Stay with WJZ as we continue to update this story.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook