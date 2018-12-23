  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Fire, Harford County, Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE –  Crews from the Susquehanna Hose Company are on scene in the 200 block of Marshal Court battling an early morning house fire.

At this time no injuries have been reported and Havre de Grace police officers are providing traffic control in the area.

Additional units from the Level Volunteer Fire Company and Aberdeen Fire Company are also assisting with the fire.

Stay with WJZ as we continue to update this story.

