Last-minute shoppers are in a race against the clock to finish their lists before Christmas day.

In Hunt Valley on Christmas Eve morning, shoppers shuffled, bags bustled, and procrastinators checked off their lists.

“I’m just doing a little bit of last minute shopping for actually, for my boyfriend’s family,” said shopper Katie Dansicker. “I have everybody else but them.”

The National Retail Federation found that 7 percent of people planned to still be shopping on Christmas Eve, and now the window for online shopping and sipping has closed, shoppers are rushing to the stores for the last-minute wrap-up.

“She plans way ahead, said, one shopper. “It’s just my brother so I didn’t get him something to open, I already got him something else: a gift card coming in the mail.”

Craig Hancock is a more ambitious shopper

“Last minute,” said Hancock. “We always go out the last minute, Christmas Eve, my nephew and I.”

He’s on a quest to start and finish all the shopping in a single day.

“We go everywhere,” said Hancock. “We go Hunt Valley, White Marsh, Bel Air, and then wrap it up, finally, at the house wrapping everything up at the last minute.”

An impressive feat for the thousands hitting the stores in the final hours before Christmas Day.

Most stores, including big chains like Target and Walmart, will be closed on Christmas Day.

