BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a Monday evening shooting in west Baltimore that left a man hospitalized.

Officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the 1600 block of North Calhoun St at 6:18 p.m.

They found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body when they arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Citywide Shooting Detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook