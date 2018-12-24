ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county is warning residents that its executive’s distribution list was used in a phishing scam that sends emails that appear to be from Netflix.

News outlets report that Howard County announced Sunday night that Calvin Ball’s Constant Contact was compromised, and told residents to delete emails with the subject line “Account Cancellation.”

It recently come to my attention that my old Council email account was compromised. My team and I are actively working to fix this. Please, standby as we work through this. I recommend not clicking any links in the content of the email. Apologies to all those affected. Thank you — Calvin Ball (@HoCoGovExec) December 24, 2018

Ball said in a tweet Sunday night that the compromised account was used during his time on the county council and hasn’t been used since. He apologized in a statement to those who received the email.

County spokesman Scott Peterson says they’re working with email marketing software company Constant Contact to get more details.

URGENT: Tonight, the Constant Contact account for Howard County Executive Calvin Ball – @HoCoGovExec – was compromised. An email with the subject line “Account Cancellation” was distributed. If you received, please delete it immediately. Here is a screen shot of that email: pic.twitter.com/XvpXDbEERJ — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) December 24, 2018

