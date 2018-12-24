  • WJZ 13On Air

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county is warning residents that its executive’s distribution list was used in a phishing scam that sends emails that appear to be from Netflix.

News outlets report that Howard County announced Sunday night that Calvin Ball’s Constant Contact was compromised, and told residents to delete emails with the subject line “Account Cancellation.”

Ball said in a tweet Sunday night that the compromised account was used during his time on the county council and hasn’t been used since. He apologized in a statement to those who received the email.

County spokesman Scott Peterson says they’re working with email marketing software company Constant Contact to get more details.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

