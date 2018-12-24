  • WJZ 13On Air

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A father and son are missing after leaving their home Sunday to look at Christmas lights. Enrique “Henry” Alejandro Vela and Michael Anderes Suarez-Vela, 10, were last seen at 8:00 p.m. in Clear Spring. Michael has Autism.

Enrique and Michael Missing Father And Son In Washington County

Officials said they were traveling in a blue Hyundai Elantra with Maryland license plate number 4CZ4512.

Michael was last seen wearing a blue long sleeved Ratatuallie tee shirt and blue jeans. Henry was last seen wearing a navy blue Houston Texans tee shirt with blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 240-313-2170.

