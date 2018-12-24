Filed Under:Baltimore, Germantown, Local TV, Missing person

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) —Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are asking for help in finding a missing Germantown man.

Concerned family members said that 34-year-old Sergio Oviedo of Silvergate hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 22.

He has long curly black hair, brown eyes, a beard, and has tattoos on both arms.

Sergio Oviedo photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Police Department

Oviedo was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information on Oviedo’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (301) 279-8000

