GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) —Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are asking for help in finding a missing Germantown man.

Concerned family members said that 34-year-old Sergio Oviedo of Silvergate hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 22.

He has long curly black hair, brown eyes, a beard, and has tattoos on both arms.

Oviedo was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information on Oviedo’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (301) 279-8000

