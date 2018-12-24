BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tickets for the potential Ravens playoff game will go on sale the day after Christmas.

If the Ravens win the AFC North, they will host a Wild Card playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on either Saturday, Jan. 5 or Sunday, Jan. 6.

Ravens Take Over Division Lead With Steelers’ Loss To The Saints

Tickets for this potential game will go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 11 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.baltimoreravens.com/tickets or http://www.ticketmaster.com. By phone, the local number to call is 410-547-SEAT (7328) or toll free at 1-800-745-3000. Fans may call 410-261-RAVE (7283) for ticket information only.

If the Ravens do not host the game, automatic refunds will be given to those who has purchased tickets.

