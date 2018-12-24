ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — The Essex Volunteer Fire Company said their truck was egged as they transported Santa Claus through the community.

On Facebook, the company said it spent the last nine days driving around Santa because the volunteers enjoy “seeing the children’s faces light up when they see Santa and keeping a long tradition alive.”

According to the post, the egging happened while the truck was visiting Cedar Valley Place Sunday night.

The company said that this incident combined with negative feedback by some citizens has made them reevaluate bringing Santa Claus on the Fire Engine next holiday season.

