BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The manhunt continues for a murder suspect accused of shooting a man inside a Fells Point bar.

Three days after a deadly shooting inside the Fells Point bar, 48-year-old Stanley West is now wanted for murder.

“I want to assure the public that this was not a random incident,” said Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle. “We strongly believe that the victim knew the assailant.”

Officers say they have a warrant for the Baltimore man’s arrest and that he was last seen driving a silver Lexus is with Maryland plates.

West is considered armed and dangerous, linked to an early morning shooting inside the Blarney Stone Pub on South Broadway, police said happened just after midnight Friday.

Man Shot To Death Inside Fells Point Bar, Police Say

West and another man go into an argument that started inside the bar that spilled outside.

Eventually, the two men went back inside where officers said West pulled a gun and opened fire, killing 32-year-old Rodney Beamon, from Cincinnati Ohio.

In the daylight hours that followed, the DEA and Baltimore Police swarmed Fleet St. to serve a warrant in connection with the crime, telling people to stay indoors and for the second time in 24 hours, shocking the neighborhood.

“We all look out for each other,” said resident Charles Hyman. “People walk bartenders home late night to make sure everything is safe.”

Hyman has called Fells Point home for 14 years.

Even as police continue the search for yet another murder suspect in America’s most violent city, he holds out hope.

“It happens,” said Hyman. “Sometimes you have bad people come around. You can’t always have good people.”

The silver Lexus police believe West is driving has the Maryland plates 1-CD-81-88.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

