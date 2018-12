SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was found dead following a fire on the second floor of an apartment building in Carroll County.

The Carroll County Fire Department confirms the flames started at an apartment building in the 900 block of Marimich Ct.

Fire crews arrived on scene and later found a woman dead in the apartment.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

