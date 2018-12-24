BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Have yourself a merry little Christmas.” ” Have a holly, jolly Christmas…” Pick your Christmas song and they all set a scene of serenity, love, peace, joy, and kid like wonderment. It’s a beautiful thing. And why am I doing a weather blog, and, discussing the music of the season? Easy, because the weather is, this year,….easy.

Skies have cleared out from a minor upper air disturbance, overnight, that gave us some VERY slight showers, and the forecast of a calm and nice day of Christmas Eve, Christmas day, and day after is now written in ink. So why not talk about everything but weather today?

There will be plenty of opportunity to discuss weather effecting us this Winter season, but for now I am just going to sign off with hope you have the best Christmas ever. And a tip of a hat to a personal hero of mine. He’s the guy who wrote one of the most recorded, and arguably, popular Christmas songs of all time. (And his hope for a fine holiday vibe mirrors my opening line.) He was an immigrant from Russia, a Jewish guy named Irving Berlin. The song: “White Christmas.”

MB!

