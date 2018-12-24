BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to find the person who shot a 27-year-old woman the morning of Christmas Eve.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m., in the 4900 block of Palmer Ave., according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim, who had been shot in the leg.

She was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not released.

No further details have been released as police continue to investigate.

