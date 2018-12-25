BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of Baltimoreans began their holiday inside churches around the city. Including Catholic mass At Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

The pews were full Christmas morning and afternoon as priests and parishioners prayed for peace in Charm City this coming year.

The sound of church bells cut through a cloudy Christmas day and inside Baltimore’s Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

Hundreds of parishioners filled the pews for song and solidarity on this holiday.

“A chance to reflect that once upon a time, a long, long time ago, a savior was born,” said Joe Curran, of Baltimore.

It’s a tradition for many here, and one that’s not unique, as Catholics and people of other religions across Baltimore and across the world go to church to hear the word of God.

Alphonse Ndour says we are all united by faith.

“It’s a blessing to be able to come and join the rest of the world,” he said.

Together, they are looking ahead to 2019 and sharing a sign of peace as the city ends a year of turmoil with eyes on peace in the year ahead.

