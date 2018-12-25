BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One teenager has died and another is injured after being struck by a vehicle on Rt. 100 and Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of pedestrians struck at approximately 7:45 p.m. on eastbound Rt. 100. A preliminary investigation showed that while a group of juveniles were trying to cross Rt. 100, two of them were struck by a vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy from Glen Burnie was pronounced dead and a 15-year-old girl, also from Glen Burnie was taken to Shock Trauma with non life threatening injuries to the lower body.

The vehicle remained on the scene. There were no signs of excessive speed, drug or alcohol impairment. Police say they believe the accident to be pedestrian error at this time.

