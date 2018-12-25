BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two “Squeegee Kids” were arrested on Christmas Eve after police say they sprayed Windex in a woman’s face and threw rocks at her vehicle.

18-year-old Na’Sean Holloway and a 16-year-old male were taken into custody after fleeing the area on foot.

According to police, officers were called to S. MLK Blvd. and Washington Blvd. at 11:19 a.m. on Christmas Eve for reports of an assault.

An officer met with the victim, who said a squeegee kid tried to wash her windshield, but she motioned to him to move on.

The squeegee kid walked away, but then returned and started washing her windshield again.

This time, the victim rolled down her window and told him to stop washing her windshield.

The squeegee kid then reportedly said, “Yo b****, I was asking you a question,” before spraying Windex in the woman’s face, according to the victim.

The woman then pulled over and called 911, and while she was in her vehicle, another squeegee kid came and started throwing rocks at her vehicle.

The victim said her vehicle wasn’t hit by the rocks, and she wasn’t injured by them.

The two squeegee kids then fled the area, but both were taken into custody in the 800 block of Ramsay St.

Holloway was taken to Central Booking and the 16-year-old was taken to juvenile booking.

