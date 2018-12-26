GLENELG, Md. (WJZ) — Two of the four teens charged with hate crimes at Glenelg High School in May are set to appear in court Thursday morning.

According to the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, 19-year-olds Joshua Shaffer and Seth Taylor will appear before Judge William V. Tucker at 8:30 a.m. for their plea hearings.

4 Students Charged After Md. School Vandalized With ‘Hateful,’ Anti-Semitic And Racist Graffiti

Tyler Curtiss is scheduled for trial on January 14, 2019, while Matthew Lipp has a February 6 trial date.

The teens were charged after they allegedly painted hate-filled graffiti

The graffiti, that was described as anti-Semitic, anti-LGBT and racist, was found spray-painted on the walls and sidewalks of Glenelg High School overnight on May 24.

All four were charged with multiple counts of “destruction of property based on race, color, religious belief, sexual orientation, or national origin.” It carries a penalty of up to three years in jail.

