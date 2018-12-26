  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Kennedy Center Honors, Phillip Glass

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Baltimore composer Phillip Glass was among those honored at the Kennedy Center earlier this month.

The Dec. 2 event was aired Wednesday on WJZ.

GettyImages 1067867696 Baltimore Composer Phillip Glass Honored At Kennedy Center

US composer Philip Glass speaks with the press at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC, on December 2, 2018.  (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP / Getty Images)

Glass received his Kennedy Center Honors tribute from a fellow Honors recipient: iconic singer/songwriter Paul Simon.

“He can rightfully be described as one of our greatest modern composers,” Simon said.

Simon praised Glass for his eclectic body of work, “never settling into one particular style, always developing and exploring.”

Other honorees are pop music icon Cher, country music legend Reba McEntire, jazz icon Wayne Shorter and the co-creators of “Hamilton.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s