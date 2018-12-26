BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Baltimore composer Phillip Glass was among those honored at the Kennedy Center earlier this month.

The Dec. 2 event was aired Wednesday on WJZ.

Glass received his Kennedy Center Honors tribute from a fellow Honors recipient: iconic singer/songwriter Paul Simon.

“He can rightfully be described as one of our greatest modern composers,” Simon said.

Simon praised Glass for his eclectic body of work, “never settling into one particular style, always developing and exploring.”

Other honorees are pop music icon Cher, country music legend Reba McEntire, jazz icon Wayne Shorter and the co-creators of “Hamilton.”

